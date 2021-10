On 25 October 2021, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Chérif Mahamat Zene of Chad.

During the meeting, the preparations for the visit of the President of Chad to Turkey on 27 October 2021 were discussed.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Gjorge Ivanov, former President of North Macedonia and underlined that Turkey would continue to support North Macedonia and its multi-ethnic and multicultural structure.