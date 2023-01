Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Bisera Turković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Ankara on 16 January 2023.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Türkiye supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Minister Çavuşoğlu also added that Türkiye is concerned about the recent Islamophobic activities and hate crimes in the country and will continue to stand by Bosnia and Herzegovina.