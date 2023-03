Minister Çavuşoğlu arrived in Doha to attend the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) and held first meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he was grateful for the assistance of the UN after the earthquake in Türkiye. They discussed “Zero Waste” initiative initiated by First Lady Emine Erdoğan, the situation in Ukraine and İstanbul Grain Agreement.