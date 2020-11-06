H.E. Ambassador Juan González-Barba, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation of Spain, will pay a working visit to Turkey on 26 October 2021.

During the visit, Secretary of State Barba will meet with H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs of Turkey and H.E. Ambassador Sedat Önal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meetings, bilateral relations including the preparations for the Turkey-Spain 7th Intergovernmental Summit which will be hosted by Turkey in November 2021, Turkey-EU relations and regional issues will be discussed.