H.E. Mr. Mario Adolfo Búcaro Flores, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Guatemala will pay a visit to Türkiye on 10-12 August 2022.

During the visit, Minister Flores will adress the 13th Ambassadors Conference on 11 August and hold a meeting with H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, on bilateral relations as well as recent regional and international developments.