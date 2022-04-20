It is unacceptable that the Václav Havel Human Rights Prize has been awarded to a person about whom the Turkish judiciary has rendered a final conviction.

The fact that this prize is awarded as such under the auspices of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which should carry out its activities under the guidance of the principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law, is an indication of the total disregard for the acquis of the Council of Europe on human rights and joint efforts spent for many years in pursuit of these ideals.

Awarding this prize to a person who has been rendered a final conviction is a continuation of attempts to politicize law.

International organizations which are expected to protect common values should not be used as devices in such attempts to create a political agenda.

This decision, which constitutes a disrespect of a judicial decision, has seriously undermined the reputation and credibility of the PACE.