The XIII. Ambassadors Conference is being held in Ankara on 6-12 August 2022 with the theme of “Wise and Compassionate Turkish Diplomacy on the Eve of 2023 and Beyond”.

XIII. Ambassadors Conference started with the visit of our Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and our Ambassadors to Martyrs' Cemetery of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would preserve and always keep the cherished memories of our martyrs alive.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu and our Ambassadors visited Atatürk’s Mausoleum.

Minister Çavuşoğlu officially inaugurated the XIII. Ambassadors Conference and delivered a speech. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we would continue to promote peace and cooperation in the world with our wise, fair and compassionate foreign policy based on our traditional values.

Later on the same day, our Ambassadors were received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan within the scope of the XIII. Ambassadors Conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) who addressed the XIII. Ambassadors Conference and thanked for her participation in the Conference. During the meeting, the war in Ukraine and exchanged views on the modalities of peaceful resolution of conflicts in OSCE region were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu concluded the first day of the XIII. Ambassadors Conference by meeting with the Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that our alliance was further strengthened with the Shusha Declaration and that Azerbaijan would be never alone.