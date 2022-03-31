The results of the census conducted in the Republic of North Macedonia in 2021 were announced on 30 March 2022.

The representatives of the Turkish community in the country had made various calls during the process that the census should be conducted fairly, transparent and without causing any doubt.

The results of the census demonstrated that those calls, unfortunately, had been ignored.

It is important that the official authorities take into consideration the points underlined in the statement made by the Macedonian Turks National Census Coordination Committee following the release of the census results.

We support the legitimate demands of the Turkish community, who have taken root in this geography for centuries and who are among the equal and constituent people of North Macedonia striving for the welfare and development of the country, to protect their rights and interests.