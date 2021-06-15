The joint declaration adopted at the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Southern European Union Member States (Med7) that took place in Athens on 11 June, holds no value and merits for us.

The one-sided and biased approach repeated every year by this body, which advocates the maximalist claims and policies of Greek Cypriot-Greek duo on Cyprus and Eastern Mediterranean, can by no means contribute to peace and stability and enhance cooperation in the region.

As previously stated, a genuine cooperation environment cannot be achieved in the region without Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

We would like to remind once again on this occasion the proposal of H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey, for a regional conference on Eastern Mediterranean.