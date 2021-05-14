The Chapter on Turkey of the “2020 Report on International Religious Freedom” published by the US Department of State is drawn up in a way far from objectivity.

Turkey has always had a social fabric where individuals of various religions coexisted in peace and harmony.

Our country takes the necessary steps not just in words but in deeds to further advance the freedom of religion and worship of all our citizens. In fact, the Human Rights Action Plan, which was made public on 2 March 2021, sets goals and activities aimed at protecting freedom of religion and conscience as well as further securing the activities of representatives of non-Muslim communities and their foundations.

Turkey’s resolve to protect freedom of religion and worship of its citizens remains firm and we will resolutely continue to pursue this goal.