We find it positive that during the trilateral meeting held on the Island yesterday (9 November) between H.E. Tufan Erhürman, President of the TRNC, the Greek Cypriot leader, and the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, areas of cooperation aimed at building trust between the two sides, a matter on which the Turkish side places particular emphasis, were discussed.

Within the framework of the cooperation process initiated also in line with the UN Secretary-General’s proposal, some progress, albeit limited, was made regarding the opening of new border crossings, an issue that has been on the agenda for the past year and a half.

Further progress on areas of cooperation, including border crossings, during the trilateral meeting planned for the coming period between the two leaders and the UN Secretary-General will only be possible if the Greek Cypriot side changes its intransigent stance.