The presidential elections announced by the Syrian regime to be held on 26 May 2021 are incompatible with the criteria of the road map put forward by the UNSC Resolution 2254.

The elections, depriving almost 7 million Syrians in diaspora of the suffrage, which are far from being free and fair, cannot be considered as legitimate by the international community.

Turkey will continue to support the efforts to find a political solution to the Syrian conflict on the basis of UNSC Resolution 2254.