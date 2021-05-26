The statement of the Gaza Director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reported in the media, expressing that civilians were not targeted during 11 days of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, which led to the killing of more than 250 Palestinians, including 66 children, and injury of more than 2000 people, is incorrect, unfortunate and extremely dangerous.

The statements issued directly by the Agency have pointed out that UNRWA buildings and schools were severely damaged in Israel's attacks on Gaza.

It has been undeniably documented, especially with real-time images by the international media outlets operating in the region that Israeli attacks targeted innocent Palestinian civilians, as well as civilian buildings such as schools, hospitals, aid agencies and media organs. According to UNRWA’s daily status reports on these attacks, 19 of the children who lost their lives were students of UNRWA schools.

The statement of the said UNRWA official in Gaza serves no other purpose than distorting the facts on the ground by overlooking Israel’s excessive, disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force, thereby deepening the grief of the Palestinian people even further.