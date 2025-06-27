The conclusions adopted by the European Council on 26 June 2025 demonstrate that Greece and Greek Cypriots continue their insistence in imposing their maximalist claims on the European Union (EU), which are contrary to international law and the principle of equity.

The Memorandum of Understanding on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean between Türkiye and Libya, concluded in 2019, is an agreement in full compliance with international law, demonstrating the fact that we will never allow infringement of our country’s legitimate rights and interests through unilateral actions.

The EU’s politically motivated biased statements with regard to sensitive issues such as maritime boundary delimitation, which comprise legal and technical dimensions, do not serve regional peace and stability.

In this respect, the EU should call on its member states to comply with international law, instead of vouching for claims that do not carry any legal validity.

Türkiye will continue to resolutely defend its legitimate rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.