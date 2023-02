Minister Çavuşoğlu thanked Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, which was one of the first countries to offer aid to Türkiye after the earthquake disaster, for the support and solidarity shown by the Greek state and people. Minister stated that good neighborliness is evident in difficult times.

Minister Çavuşoğlu made a Joint Press Statement with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Hatay, an earthquake zone.