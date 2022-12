Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, Foreign Minister of Yemen, in Ankara on 21 December 2022.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stressed that we support territorial integrity, sovereignty and political union of Yemen and we continue to provide all kinds of support and aid, including health, food and education, to establish stability in Yemen.