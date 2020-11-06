Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara on 9 October 2021 with Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and a joint press conference was held following the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu pointed out that his Venezuelan counterpart was making his first bilateral official visit abroad to Turkey and noted that we would improve our cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, tourism and construction, and that our relations would gain further momentum with the three agreements they had just signed.