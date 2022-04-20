Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Uruguay on 23 April 2022 as part of his Latin America travel program.

During this first foreign ministerial visit from Türkiye to Uruguay, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo of Uruguay.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that with the agreements signed, we would quickly reach our trade target of 1 billion USD and that we were ready to develop our cooperation in the fields of defense industry, education, youth, health and development.

During the visit, the Embassy of Türkiye in Montevideo was officially inaugurated by both Ministers.