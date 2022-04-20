Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  1. Press & Information
  2. Latest Developments
  3. Visit of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to Uruguay, 23 April 2022
Visit of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to Uruguay, 23 April 2022
Visit of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to Uruguay, 23 April 2022

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Uruguay on 23 April 2022 as part of his Latin America travel program.

During this first foreign ministerial visit from Türkiye to Uruguay, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo of Uruguay.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that with the agreements signed, we would quickly reach our trade target of 1 billion USD and that we were ready to develop our cooperation in the fields of defense industry, education, youth, health and development.

During the visit, the Embassy of Türkiye in Montevideo was officially inaugurated by both Ministers.