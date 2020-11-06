Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo of Uruguay on 24 August 2021.

Following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they had a fruitful meeting within the framework of the first Foreign Ministerial visit from Uruguay to Turkey, and emphasized that with the agreements signed, we would further develop our relations, which gained momentum in the last period.

Within the scope of the visit, the Agreement on the Establishment of Political Consultation Mechanism and the Cooperation Agreement between the Diplomacy Academies were signed.