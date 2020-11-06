Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Jordan on 16-17 August 2021, to discuss the bilateral relations between our countries and regional issues.

On 17 August, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we were strengthening our cooperation with brotherly Jordan, which is of great importance for the stability of our region, in all areas.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a productive meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan on our bilateral relations and regional issues and expressed that we supported the steps taken by King Abdullah towards the development of Jordan.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also visited the Salt Turkish Martyrs’ Cemetery and noted that we expressed our endless gratitude to our heroic martyrs and commemorated them with mercy.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a productive meeting with Prime Minister and Defense Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh of Jordan and noted that we had developed our relations with brotherly Jordan in every field and that our commercial and economic cooperation would be further enhanced in the upcoming period.