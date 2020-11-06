Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi of Jordan, on 2 March 2022.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he was pleased to host his Jordanian colleague in Ankara, that we would soon hold the first meeting of the Joint Economic Commission, and that we would further develop our cooperation in international organizations, particularly in the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

On the morning of the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Aydan Özoğuz, Deputy Speaker of the German Bundestag, and discussed our relations with Germany and the developments in Ukraine.