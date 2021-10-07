Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is visiting Ukraine on 7-8 October 2021, on the occasion of the 9th Meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group between Turkey and Ukraine.

On the first day of his program in Lviv, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the 9th Meeting of the Turkey-Ukraine Joint Strategic Planning Group, and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they had discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba our multidimensional relations, that we fully supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine and that our tourism relations were developing rapidly. The 2022-2023 Consultations Program between our Ministries was also signed.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu visited together with his Ukrainian counterpart Kuleba the Cemeteries in Lopushnya and Rogatin, where the Turkish soldiers martyred on the Galician Front during World War I rest.