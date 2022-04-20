Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Turkmenistan on 13-14 December 2022 to accompany Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, in the Summit of Heads of States of Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan held in Avaza on 14 December, and to attend the Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs organized on the occasion of the Summit.

On the first day of his program, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Raşid Meredov, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan. During the meeting, steps to further our cooperation in the fields of transportation, energy and defense industries were reviewed.

Later on the same day, Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan was held. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would take concrete steps in the fields of trade, energy, transportation, economy, customs, education, science and culture and that our cooperation would also contribute to regional prosperity and security.

On the second day of the program, the Summit of Heads of States of Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan was held.

Following the summit, a joint press conference was held by Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we concluded the historic Summit of Heads of States of Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan in Avaza with the Joint Declaration accepted by our leaders and that we would further develop our trilateral cooperation with the agreements signed in the fields of energy, trade and economy, customs, transportation, education and culture.