Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended the Fourth Meeting of Türkiye-Belgium Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice and Interior, held in Brussels together with Akın Gürlek, Minister of Justice and Mustafa Çiftçi, Minister of Interior and their counterparts from Belgium.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of Belgium.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General.