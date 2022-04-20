Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan participated in the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Gabala, Azerbaycan, prior to the 12th Summit of the OTS.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Jeenbek Kulubaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, on the margins of the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held prior to the 12th Summit of the OTS, in Gabala, Azerbaijan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the margins of the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to be held prior to the 12th Summit of the OTS, in Gabala, Azerbaijan.