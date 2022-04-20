Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  3. Participation of Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, in the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), 6-7 October 2025, Gabala
Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan participated in the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Gabala, Azerbaycan, prior to the 12th Summit of the OTS.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Jeenbek Kulubaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, on the margins of the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held prior to the 12th Summit of the OTS, in Gabala, Azerbaijan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the margins of the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to be held prior to the 12th Summit of the OTS, in Gabala, Azerbaijan.