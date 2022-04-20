Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai in Ankara on 26 January 2023 on the 65th anniversary of our diplomatic relations.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the economic and trade relations between Türkiye and Thailand have been strengthening. The Minister also stated that they had also signed the Second Action Plan, with the ultimate goal of a Strategic Partnership between the two countries.