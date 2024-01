Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, on 10 January 2024 and addressed the Press after the meeting.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan later was received by Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan, in Dushanbe.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Turkish businesspeople at the Turkish Embassy in Dushanbe after his official meetings in Tajikistan.