Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with his counterparts from the Contact Group on Gaza mandated by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, in Riyadh.

Minister Hakan Fidan had a meeting with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan on the margins of the meeting of the Contact Group on Gaza.

Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, and Josep Borrell Fontelles, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan later met with Shaya Mohsen Al-Zindani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Yemen.

On the second day of his visit, Minister Hakan Fidan firstly met with Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State.

Minister Hakan Fidan also attended the meeting of the Contact Group on Gaza mandated by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League.

Minister Hakan Fidan later met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan lastly met with Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.