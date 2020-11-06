Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on 28 January 2022.

In Colombo, Minister Çavuşoğlu was first received by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka and stated that during the meeting our common will to further develop our relations was reaffirmed.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with his Sri Lankan colleague Gamini Lakshman Peiris, and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that we would advance our cooperation in the fields of trade, health, pharmaceuticals, construction and tourism.

On the occasion of the visit, the Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation was signed.