Minister Çavuşoğlu met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Ankara today (7 April). Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the war in Ukraine should come to an end through negotiations based on international law. He added that the success of Istanbul Grain Deal has shown that diplomacy works and that Türkiye will spare no effort for a just and lasting peace.

A Joint Press Conference was held following the meeting.