Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, concluded his visit in Africa in the Republic of Rwanda, in Kigali.

In Kigali, Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Dr. Vincent Biruta, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they discussed with his counterpart the cooperation in the fields of economy, investments, energy, education & defense. Minister said that they also Agreed to enhance interparliamentary contacts and they signed General Cooperation, Science & Technology Cooperation and Cultural Cooperation Agreements.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, also visited Amohoro Stadium, where the construction is undertaken by a Turkish company. Regarding the visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Turkish investments in Rwanda madde us proud. He also thanked our business people as well as the Turkish and Rwandan workers.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda. Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu conveyed the best wishes of our President H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.