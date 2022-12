Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Bogdan Aurescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania in Ankara on 6 December 2022.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they discussed our bilateral relations and regional developments, particularly in Ukraine, and that they agreed to establish the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized that our trade volume target was 15 billion Dollars.