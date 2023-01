On the 180th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Portugal, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Joao Cravinho, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Portugal.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they discussed the economy, defense industry, education and tourism relations. Minister Çavuşoğlu also stated that Ukraine, NATO's enlargement and developments in Africa and the Caucasus were on their agenda.