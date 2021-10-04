Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is visiting Poland to hold bilaterals and to attend the 7th Warsaw Security Forum.

On 4 October, Minister Çavuşoğlu started his program in Warsaw by meeting with the President of the Muslim Religious Union in Poland, Tomasz Miskiewicz, and the members of the Board of Administration.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we considered the Tatar community in Poland to be a bridge of friendship between Turkey and Poland.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the members of POTİAD, the umbrella organization of Turkish businesspeople in Poland, TURKPOL, the Turkish Association of Culture and Solidarity and our Honorary Consul Generals.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that we always supported our citizens and businesspeople abroad and were proud of their success.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau of Poland and thanked him for his hospitality.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that we were developing our relations in every field, that we were getting closer to 10 billion USD trade target, that we would increase cooperation against irregular migration, and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between our diplomacy academies was signed.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Andrzej Duda of Poland and stated that our strategic partnership was deepening, and that we would further strengthen our cooperation on trade, defence industry and irregular migration.