Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov co-chaired the 3rd Meeting of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan Joint Strategic Planning Group in Ankara on 27 September 2023.

At the meeting, preparations and the agenda of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council; efforts to increase our mutual investments and to achieve the goal of 5 billion dollar trade volüme; enhancing cooperation in the fields of energy, transportation, tourism, construction, education, defense and security; regional and international developments, including our relations within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and other multilateral institutions were discussed.