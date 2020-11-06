Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is visiting Uzbekistan on 14-16 July 2021 to participate in the “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Opportunities and Challenges” Conference to be held in Tashkent.

On the first day of the program, Minister Çavuşoğlu visited together with Minister of Culture Azadbek Nazarbekov and Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports Ulugbek Azamov of Uzbekistan, the Fergana region of Uzbekistan, our ancestral homeland with an ancient civilization and fertile lands, and Kokand, the Tourism Capital of the Turkic World.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Ahisha Turks in Kokand and noted that we were proud of our Ahiska brothers and sisters everywhere.