On 27 January 2022, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Sylvie Baïpo Temon, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Central Africans Abroad of the Central African Republic.

Following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would develop the cooperation between our countries particularly in the fields of mining and transportation.

Political Consultation, Protocol Training and Cooperation Framework agreements were also signed on the occasion of the first bilateral visit from the Central African Republic to our country at the level of Minister of Foreign Affairs.