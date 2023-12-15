Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan was in Oslo, together with his counterparts from the Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, as part of diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Gaza.

Hosted by the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide, representatives from Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, Iceland, Luxembourg, and Finland attended the meeting. The parties emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the necessity to take action for the two-state solution.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre also attended the Ministerial level meeting.