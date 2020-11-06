Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara on 13 October 2021 with Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres of Nicaragua. A joint press meeting was held following the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that that both countries would cooperate in the areas of agriculture and construction, and that Embassies would be inaugurated reciprocally. Memoranda of Understanding in the fields of education, political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and protocol were signed during the visit,

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Tajikistan, and noted that next year we would celebrate the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations with joint events.