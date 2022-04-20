Minister Çavuşoğlu visited Belgium on 4-5 April 2023 to attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting held in Brussels.

Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held the first meeting on the first day of the visit (4 April) in Brussels with our new ally Finland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto and congratulated his counterpart for their accession to NATO.

Subsequently, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Stating that they discussed Türkiye-USA relations during the meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu said that he submitted ratification document of Finland NATO membership.

Minister Çavuşoğlu later had a meeting with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billström. The Minister stated that we reiterated our expectations for Sweden’s NATO accession to Foreign Minister Tobias Billström. Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed that effective cooperation against terrorism is a must.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held his last meeting on the first day with Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan. Minister Çavuşoğlu conveyed our gratitute for their support and solidarity after the earthquake.

Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had his first meeting today (5 April) with United Kingdom Foreign Minister James Cleverly. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that defense industry cooperation, the latest situation in Ukraine and NATO's enlargement were discussed at the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with his Icelandic counterpart, Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjörd Gylfadottir. Stating that they discussed the preparations for the upcoming 4th Summits of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe to be held in Reykjavik on 16-17 May 2023 and our tourism relations, Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he thanked his counterpart for earthquake supports.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held a press conference at NATO Headquarters before leaving Brussels at the conclusion of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting on 5 April 2023. In summary, Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that developments in Ukraine, security challenges including terrorism, and strengthening ties with the Asia-Pacific region were on agenda of the meeting. The Minister expressed that he extended our thanks to the NATO member states for their earthquake supports and congratulated Finland, 31st ally of NATO.