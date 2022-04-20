Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, who is in Belgium to attend the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, had his first meeting in Brussels with Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General.

Minister Fidan met with Anthony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, in Brussels. The meeting took place before the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs and the Ministers discussed the recent developments in Gaza and Sweden’s NATO membership process.

Minister Fidan also had a meeting with Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia. The meeting took place at the Permanent Representation of Türkiye to NATO and the Ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations, recent developments in Ukraine including the current developments regarding the alliance.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Igli Hasani, Minister of European and Foreign Affairs of Albania, at the Permanent Representation of Türkiye to NATO. In the meeting, the Ministers confirmed their determination to strengthen cooperation between Türkiye and Albania in all fields. They also exchanged views on the latest developments regarding the Balkan region and Gaza.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Brussels. In the meeting (started at 15:45 local time in Türkiye), current issues regarding the alliance including the security situation in the Euro-Atlantic region, developments in the Balkans & in the southern region of the NATO were discussed.

Minister Hakan Fidan had also pull-aside meetings with his counterparts during the Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Brussels.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with his counterparts Espen Barth Eide and Tobias Billström from Norway and Sweden in Brussels on the margins of the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs. During the meetings that took place at the Permanent Representation of Türkiye to NATO, bilateral issues as well as the latest situation in Gaza and Sweden’s accession process to NATO were discussed.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan discussed the human tragedy in Gaza and current issues concerning the Alliance at his meetings with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly during the Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers.

Minister Hakan Fidan had his last meeting with David Cameron, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom in Brussels on the margins of the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs. In the bilateral meeting, Ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations and recent developments in Gaza and Ukraine.