Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the 20th Ministerial Meeting of MIKTA, held via video-conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that MIKTA’s contributions to global peace and stability were reaffirmed during the meeting, where the situation in Ukraine was also discussed.

With this meeting, Türkiye took over the MIKTA Chairmanship from Australia. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our priorities were global health, effective migration management and food security.

MIKTA was established in 2013 as a consultation and coordination mechanism between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye and Australia, and aims to make constructive contributions to global peace and stability and to enhance cooperation among its members.