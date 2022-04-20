Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Ian Borg, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta on 15 December 2022 in Ankara.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they discussed our bilateral relations, developments in Ukraine, Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean and Syria.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that our investments exceeded 1 billion Dollars and that our trade target was 2 billion Dollars.

Later on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met also with Hadja Lahbib, Hadja Lahbib, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions of Belgium.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they discussed Ukraine, Syria and other regional issues.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined the need to fight against terrorism without “ifs or buts” and the necessity to take concrete measures against rising racism, Islamophobia and xenophobia in Europe.