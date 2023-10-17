Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan paid a visit to Lebanon on 17 October 2023.

Minister Fidan, together with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of Lebanon Abdallah Bouhabib, inaugurated the Building of the Lebanon Foreign Ministry, renovated by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in Beirut.

After the inauguration, Minister Fidan had meetings with his counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib.

Minister Fidan also met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Armed Forces Commander General Joseph Khalil Aoun of Lebanon.