Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Libya to further develop our strategic partnership and discuss our bilateral relations, together with the Minister of National Defence and the Director of National Intelligence Organization of Turkey.

In Tripoli, Minister Çavuşoğlu first met with Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of Libya, and emphasized our support to the Government of National Unity.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated as well that they followed up on the issues of the Turkey-Libya High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, and that Turkish companies would return to Libya to contribute to its development.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush, and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed that, Turkey stood by Libya during its difficult times, that our support would continue, that we would continue to protect our common interests in line with the MoU on delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas, and that he was hoping to see her at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on June 18.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Mohammed al-Manfi and the Members Abdullah Hussein al-Lafi and Musa al-Koni of the Presidential Council of Libya.

Minister Çavuşoğlu pointed out that he had emphasized our support to the Presidential Council, that our Strategic Partnership was developing in every field including defense, security, trade and energy, that we had stood by our Libyan brothers and sisters in their hardest days, and that we would continue to do so.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed the latest developments in Libya with Ján Kubiš, UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Libya, and underlined our strong support for the political process.