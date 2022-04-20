On 31 August 2022, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Ramadan Abu Janah, Deputy Prime Minister of Government of National Unity of Libya.

During the meeting, the recent developments and the election process in Libya were discussed.

Later in the day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the interns of our Ministry and wished them success in their future endeavours.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Istanbul with representatives of Assyrian community in Türkiye and USA.