Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara on 14 October 2021 with Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush of Libya, and discussed our bilateral relations and the issues on our common agenda.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the upcoming general elections in Libya should be conducted in a free, fair and credible manner, and that we would continue to contribute to the stability and prosperity of Libya.