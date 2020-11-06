Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a bilateral meeting in Ankara with Foreign Minister Najla Mangouch of Libya, ahead of the First Meeting of the Turkey-Libya High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our shared commitment to strengthen Turkey-Libya friendship and cooperation was emphasized during the meeting, and that our support to brotherly Libya during this historic process would continue.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held as well a trilateral meeting with Najla Mangoush, Foreign Minister of Libya, and Evarist Bartolo, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Malta.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that we would continue to support peace, stability and reconstruction in Libya at this historical turn, and that we would continue to cooperate for permanent peace and security in the Mediterranean, including in the fight against irregular migration.