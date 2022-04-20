Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani of North Macedonia on 7 June 2022 in Ankara.

A joint press conference was held, following the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed that regional issues and particularly the situation in the Balkans were discussed, that we would increase our trade to 2 billion U.S. Dollars and that we would hold the Joint Business Forum this year.

On the margins of the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding on Protocol Cooperation was also signed by the two Ministers.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met as well with Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and underlined that our strong support to UNRWA would continue.