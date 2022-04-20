Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is visiting the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on 12-13 June 2022.

On his first day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Turkish Cypriot non-governmental organizations, underlined that we have always stood by the Turkish Cypriots and that we would not allow anyone to disrupt our togetherness.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met in Lapta with some of our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters, together with Ziya Öztürkler, Minister of Interior of the TRNC, thanked the habitants of Lapta for their sincere hospitality and emphasized that we would always continue to support the Turkish Cypriot people in every field.